Keyshape

Create animated vector graphics

Keyshape Screenshot

News: Public beta testing has ended! Read more about it in the blog post.

What is Keyshape?

Keyshape is a 2D vector graphics and animation software.

It combines drawing tools with animation tools in a single application.

Animate The Web

Design animations for web page micro-interactions.

Create motion graphics to enhance Web pages.

Upload animated GIFs to social media sites.

Feature Highlights

Draw vector graphics with standard vector tools.

Create timeline-based animations with keyframes.

Export SVG animations, animated GIFs, and video files.

System Requirements

Keyshape requires macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later.