Keyshape
Create animated vector graphics
What is Keyshape?
Keyshape is a 2D vector graphics and animation software.
It combines drawing tools with animation tools in a single application.
Animate The Web
Design animations for web page micro-interactions.
Create motion graphics to enhance Web pages.
Upload animated GIFs to social media sites.
Feature Highlights
Draw vector graphics with standard vector tools.
Create timeline-based animations with keyframes.
Export SVG animations, animated GIFs, and video files.
Read More
System Requirements
Keyshape requires macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later.